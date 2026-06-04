Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth Today

A plasma flow generated by powerful X-class solar flares that occurred on June 4 is expected to reach Earth's ionosphere today. This was reported by the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to experts, these flares could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm on the planet, reaching a magnitude of 6–7.

It is noted that during the interaction of the plasma flow with Earth's magnetic field, some individuals may experience poor sleep quality, increased fatigue, and changes in heart rhythm.

In this regard, experts advise the public to pay close attention to their health and avoid excessive physical exertion and mental stress.