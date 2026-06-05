Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)

·49·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)

The ancient and ever-living city of Samarkand is hosting another major international forum — the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly. Within the framework of this prestigious event, on June 5 Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a high-level important meeting with Inger Andersen, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and Claude Gascon, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Environment Facility.

Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)

The meeting took place in a friendly, constructive, and mutually trusting atmosphere, where environmental issues relevant not only to Uzbekistan but to the entire Central Asian region's future were thoroughly discussed.

Priority areas on the path to ecological sustainability

Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)

During the dialogue, the parties paid special attention to the most urgent and pressing issues facing our region in the current era of global climate change. In particular, views were exchanged on the following key areas:

  • Combating desertification: Measures to prevent land degradation and desertification.

  • Air purity: Improving systems for continuous monitoring of atmospheric air quality.

  • Biodiversity: Preserving the region's unique nature, flora, and fauna.

  • Rational use of resources: Economical management of natural wealth and water resources.

High recognition of international cooperation

Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)

Following the results of the meeting, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, shared her sincere thoughts on her official page. It was specifically noted that the large-scale reforms being carried out in the field of ecology in our country are highly appreciated by the international community.

International organizations

Key aspects of cooperation

UNEP (UN Environment Programme)

Systematic support for 'green' reforms in our country and the introduction of international standards.

GEF (Global Environment Facility)

Organizing the historic Assembly in Samarkand at a high level and promoting practical environmental solutions.

In her address, Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed deep gratitude to the distinguished guests for their practical assistance to environmental initiatives in Uzbekistan and congratulated them on the successful holding of this historic forum hosted by Samarkand.

Zamin commentary: This Assembly, held in Samarkand with the participation of the top leadership of the UN and the Global Environment Facility, indicates that Uzbekistan's 'green agenda' is at the center of the world community's attention. For our region, which is struggling with desertification, air quality, and the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster, the financial and technical support of such major funds is as vital as water and air. This meeting will serve as a starting point for new projects in environmental protection in our country.

Always follow the most current news about important political events in our country, details of international environmental forums, and 'green' projects on the pages of Zamin with us!

Saida MirziyoyevaSamarkandUNGEFInger Andersen
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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