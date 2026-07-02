Computer that fits in your palm: GMKtec introduces affordable G5S mini-PC

·20·Technology
Computer that fits in your palm: GMKtec introduces affordable G5S mini-PC

The harmony of compactness and performance in the world of technology is reaching a new level. GMKtec has officially unveiled its latest development — the G5S mini-PC with ultra-compact dimensions. This device attracts attention not only for its small size but also for its sufficient power for daily tasks and affordable price. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the report from ixbt.com, the dimensions of the new G5S model are only 72 × 72 × 44.5 mm. This means a full-fledged personal computer can easily fit in a person's palm. Such compactness makes the device an ideal choice for users who want to save desk space or carry it with them constantly.

Technical specifications and performance

The core of the device is the quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 processor from the Intel Jasper Lake family. This chip is designed to handle standard tasks such as working with office software, browsing the internet, and watching video content without issues. For graphics, the integrated Intel UHD Graphics is responsible.

Regarding memory, the GMKtec G5S is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It is worth noting that the memory modules are soldered to the motherboard, so there is no possibility to increase the RAM capacity in the future. For permanent storage, users are offered SSD drives with capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB.

Despite its small size, the manufacturer did not forget about expansion options. There is an additional M.2 2242 slot inside the device, through which the storage capacity can be further increased. The cooling system consists of a copper heat pipe and a single low-noise fan, ensuring stability even during long-term operation.

Interfaces and pricing policy

The GMKtec G5S is also quite rich in connectivity options:
  • Three USB 3.2 Type-A ports;
  • One USB Type-C port;
  • HDMI 2.0 video output;
  • Gigabit Ethernet network;
  • 3.5 mm audio connector.

The new product has now gone on sale in the Chinese market. The entry-level model with 128 GB SSD is priced at 170 US dollars, while the 256 GB version is set at 270 dollars. GMKtec announced that this mini-PC will soon enter the global market, although international prices are expected to be slightly higher.

Such devices are also relevant for the Uzbekistan market. Especially for training centers, government organizations, and small offices, such energy-efficient and space-saving solutions can replace traditional large-case computers.

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