Bus Fare Payment Rules to Change in Tashkent from September 1

A government resolution "On Additional Measures to Further Improve the Urban Passenger Transport System" has been adopted. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Transport.

According to the resolution, starting from September 1, 2026, a new procedure for paying bus fares upon boarding will be introduced in Tashkent city buses. Passengers can make payments using transport cards, bank cards, smartphones, or other contactless electronic payment methods (NFC, QR, Biometric, etc.) via validators. Individuals entitled to preferential travel must confirm their status by tapping their social or transport card on the validator.

If the payment is not made or confirmed in the prescribed manner, the passenger will be considered as traveling without a ticket.

Furthermore, a zero utilization fee rate will be applied to the import of new buses, electric buses, and trolleybuses designed to carry 60 or more passengers along with the driver and meeting Euro-5 and higher environmental standards until December 31, 2027.

Additionally, it is planned to introduce a single integrated payment system for the capital's public transport and suburban rail services by September 1 of this year.