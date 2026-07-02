Boeing-owned Wisk Aero Sued Over Safety Concerns

·19·Technology
Boeing-owned Wisk Aero Sued Over Safety Concerns

Wisk Aero, a startup owned by aviation giant Boeing, has found itself at the center of a serious dispute. Former software manager Briahna O’Neill has filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired for raising concerns about the safety of autonomous air taxis. This situation raises significant questions about the safety standards being maintained for electric flying vehicles, considered the future of air transport. According to Techcrunch.com, reports state.

The lawsuit filed in the Santa Clara Superior Court states that Briahna O’Neill prepared two special internal reports. She claims that Wisk Aero engineers deliberately reduced the volume of software testing required by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to meet the deadlines for test flights planned for 2025. This could compromise the technical reliability of vehicles intended for passenger transport.

Conflict Between Deadlines and Safety

According to O’Neill, she was terminated without any valid reason a few weeks after sending her second internal complaint. The former employee noted in her claim that not only was the dismissal unfair, but instances of harassment also occurred. According to The Seattle Times, Boeing has so far declined to provide an official comment on this legal process.

Founded in 2019, Wisk Aero is one of the world's most advanced companies working on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis. The company's primary goal is to bring fully autonomous flying vehicles—operated without human intervention—into commercial use. Competition in this sector is fierce, with every company striving to be the first to capture the market.

Industry Consequences and Investigations

Earlier this year, Wisk Aero was one of eight companies granted a three-year test program by the FAA. If the reduction of safety tests is confirmed during the trial, it could seriously impact not only the company's reputation but also its flight licenses. In aviation, bypassing safety regulations has always led to severe consequences.

At a time when developing countries like Uzbekistan are also planning to use air taxi services in the future, disputes surrounding such technological giants demonstrate the importance of international standards. So far, Wisk Aero representatives have remained silent on the situation, but the trial is expected to reveal many hidden issues in this innovative field.

BoeingWisk AeroAir TaxiAviationTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Earth's "Vital Signs" are Deteriorating: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheEarth's "Vital Signs" are Deteriorating: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheToday, 23:27Computer that fits in your palm: GMKtec introduces affordable G5S mini-PCComputer that fits in your palm: GMKtec introduces affordable G5S mini-PCToday, 22:56World First: Mini-PC Powered Directly by a Nuclear ReactorWorld First: Mini-PC Powered Directly by a Nuclear ReactorToday, 22:20Intel Increases Prices for Popular Processors: Core Ultra 200S Series Gets More ExpensiveIntel Increases Prices for Popular Processors: Core Ultra 200S Series Gets More ExpensiveToday, 21:59Inspur introduces the affordable and compact Inspur 3200U mini-PCInspur introduces the affordable and compact Inspur 3200U mini-PCToday, 21:29TV Time, the Favorite App for Series and Movie Fans, is Shutting DownTV Time, the Favorite App for Series and Movie Fans, is Shutting DownToday, 20:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone