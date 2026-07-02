Wisk Aero, a startup owned by aviation giant Boeing, has found itself at the center of a serious dispute. Former software manager Briahna O’Neill has filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired for raising concerns about the safety of autonomous air taxis. This situation raises significant questions about the safety standards being maintained for electric flying vehicles, considered the future of air transport. According to Techcrunch.com, reports state.

The lawsuit filed in the Santa Clara Superior Court states that Briahna O’Neill prepared two special internal reports. She claims that Wisk Aero engineers deliberately reduced the volume of software testing required by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to meet the deadlines for test flights planned for 2025. This could compromise the technical reliability of vehicles intended for passenger transport.

Conflict Between Deadlines and Safety

According to O’Neill, she was terminated without any valid reason a few weeks after sending her second internal complaint. The former employee noted in her claim that not only was the dismissal unfair, but instances of harassment also occurred. According to The Seattle Times, Boeing has so far declined to provide an official comment on this legal process.

Founded in 2019, Wisk Aero is one of the world's most advanced companies working on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis. The company's primary goal is to bring fully autonomous flying vehicles—operated without human intervention—into commercial use. Competition in this sector is fierce, with every company striving to be the first to capture the market.

Industry Consequences and Investigations

Earlier this year, Wisk Aero was one of eight companies granted a three-year test program by the FAA. If the reduction of safety tests is confirmed during the trial, it could seriously impact not only the company's reputation but also its flight licenses. In aviation, bypassing safety regulations has always led to severe consequences.

At a time when developing countries like Uzbekistan are also planning to use air taxi services in the future, disputes surrounding such technological giants demonstrate the importance of international standards. So far, Wisk Aero representatives have remained silent on the situation, but the trial is expected to reveal many hidden issues in this innovative field.