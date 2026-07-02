World Cup Further Promotes Uzbekistan Globally

·1·Uzbekistan
World Cup Further Promotes Uzbekistan Globally

The participation of the Uzbekistan national team in the World Cup had a significant impact not only on the sports field but also on the country's international image and tourist appeal.

During the Mundial, interest in Uzbekistan surged, and the country's name was mentioned millions of times across the global information space.

Searches Increased by 450 Percent

According to Google Trends data, internet searches about Uzbekistan increased by 450 percent during the World Cup.

This indicator shows that the national team's historic participation attracted the attention of an international audience to our country.

Millions of Materials Published

More than 3 million materials were published in the international information space regarding Uzbekistan and the national team's participation in the Mundial.

Additionally, over 3.4 million posts and video materials dedicated to Uzbekistan were posted in foreign mass media, YouTube, and social networks.

Interest in the Word "Uzbekistan" Grew

A significant increase was also observed in searches related to the country's name during the World Cup.

Specifically:

  • Searches for the word "Uzbekistan" increased by 40 percent;

  • Searches on the topic of "Tourism to Uzbekistan" increased by 10 percent;

  • The query "Travel Uzbekistan" reached the maximum of 100 points on the Google Trends scale.

Uzbekistan in the Spotlight of Global Media

Materials about our country were widely covered in the world's leading mass media outlets.

The Mundial served to introduce Uzbekistan to a wide audience not only as a football nation but also as a state with a rich history, culture, and tourism opportunities.

Great Impact of Historic Participation

Beyond the sporting results, Uzbekistan's participation in the World Cup was an important achievement for the country's brand.

Millions of people searched for information about Uzbekistan, expressing interest in its cities, culture, and tourist potential. This could create new opportunities for the country's tourism and international prestige in the future.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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