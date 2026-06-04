New Procedure for Recognizing Certificates: 75% Score for B1 Certificate

Another important legal step has been taken in our country's education system to support knowledgeable youth and dedicated teachers, and to properly encourage their aspirations. The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan has registered an official document introducing serious changes and additions to the procedure for recognizing national and international certificates in foreign languages and general education subjects.

This new regulation introduces several revolutionary innovations to processes ranging from university entrance exams to the system of allowances added to teachers' monthly salaries.

Benefit for Applicants: Good News for Those with Language Certificates!

According to the updated procedure, a wonderful convenience has been created for applicants applying for bachelor's programs who have a foreign language subject in their exam package.

New Rule: Recognized at the national or international level B1 level Young people holding a certificate will automatically receive exactly 75 percent of the maximum score allocated for this subject during the admission process. This is a great opportunity on the path to becoming a student.

Furthermore, the compliance indicator for the popular international TOEFL iBT certificate, which determines English proficiency, is now calculated based on a new 1–6 point grading system, differing from the traditional format.

High Incentive for Teachers: Salaries Could Rise Sharply

The document establishes very useful and pleasant norms aimed at financially supporting teachers working in schools, lyceums, and colleges:

International Methodological Certificates: Popular among English teachers TKT, TESOL, TEFL, and TESL certificates; the validity periods of these documents are strictly taken into account when assigning additional payments and allowances.

Innovation in Vocational Education: Dedicated teachers teaching specialized subjects in foreign languages at vocational education institutions will receive a monthly additional allowance of B2 certificate amounting to 50 percent of their position salary, while for the higher-level C1 certificate the allowance amounts to exactly 100 percent of their salary.

A Gift for Exact Science Masters: International Digital SAT exam; skilled teachers who score high in the Mathematics section — 750 points and above are also provided for separate allowance payments.

Music and Sports Teachers Are Also in Focus!

Educational reforms cover not only foreign languages or exact sciences but also representatives of fields responsible for the spiritual and physical development of youth. Now, teachers of music culture and physical education subjects working in general secondary education schools will also receive significant additional allowances to their monthly salaries if they hold professional certificates of B+ and higher level in their respective fields.

Always follow the latest changes in our country's education system, exam procedures, and the convenient opportunities being created for teachers and students together with us on the Zamin pages!