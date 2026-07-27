More than 13 traffic accidents occur daily in Uzbekistan

In the first six months of 2026, the number of road traffic accidents in Uzbekistan remains high. According to the National Statistics Committee, 2,286 traffic accidents were recorded across the country during January–June. This means that an average of 13 road accidents occurred every day.

According to official data, a total of 3,306 citizens sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees as a result of these accidents.

By region, the highest number of traffic accidents was registered in the city of Tashkent. Over the six months, 420 road accidents were recorded in the capital, accounting for 18.4 percent of the total figure nationwide. In other words, almost every fifth traffic accident in the country fell to the share of Tashkent.

This is followed by Samarkand region (311), Tashkent region (271), and Fergana region (218). In addition, 196 accidents were recorded in Namangan region, 160 in Andijan, 135 in Kashkadarya, 120 in Surkhandarya, 114 in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, 85 in Khorezm, 83 in Navoi, 75 in Jizzakh, and 50 in Syrdarya region.

The lowest number of road traffic accidents was observed in Bukhara region, where 48 traffic accidents were officially registered over the six months.

For comparison, at the end of 2025, a total of 9,226 road traffic accidents occurred across the country. As a result of them, 2,188 people died, and another 8,901 citizens suffered injuries of varying severity.

Statistics show that the traffic accidents recorded in the first half of 2026 accounted for nearly a quarter of total accidents from the previous year. This once again demonstrates that the issue of road safety remains pressing.