An important process for applicants has begun: University selection kicks off

Today, starting from July 25, the process of selecting higher education institutions and undergraduate study courses has officially begun for applicants who participated in the university entrance test examinations. This was announced by the Agency for Statistics and Assessment.

As reported, the selection process will last until August 8, and this year it will again be carried out based on the principle of "test first – selection later".

Applicants can choose up to 5 higher education institutions and undergraduate study courses according to the set of subjects they passed in the test exam and their chosen language of instruction. There is also an opportunity to specify the form of education – full-time, evening, or distance learning – for each direction. The selection can be made either within a single university or across different higher education institutions.

To select a university and study course, applicants must log into the my.uzbmb.uz platform, go to the "Admission to higher and professional education organizations" section, and click the "Use service" and "Select HEI" buttons.

After that, the selection priority is determined. If available to the applicant, selection for targeted admission can also be made. In the next stage, study courses and forms of education matching the set of subjects are chosen, and the entered information is saved.

In the final stage, an SMS code sent to the phone number is entered, and the selection is officially confirmed. Afterward, the "Applicant Registration Sheet" is generated automatically. The Agency for Statistics and Assessment recommends downloading and saving this document.

The agency also noted that applicants can edit or change their selection information at any time until August 8. Once the deadline expires, it will no longer be possible to make changes to the entered data.