Region with the highest number of pensioners in Uzbekistan announced

·89·Uzbekistan
Region with the highest number of pensioners in Uzbekistan announced

It has become known which region in Uzbekistan has the highest number of pensioners. According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Fergana region ranks first in the republic by this indicator. In the region, one in every eight residents is a pension recipient.

According to the data, by the end of the first half of 2026, the number of pension recipients in the Pension Fund system reached 4,361,432 people. This means that more than 11 percent of the country's total population receives a pension. Of the pensioners, 83 percent receive age-related pensions, 11 percent receive disability pensions, and 6 percent receive loss of breadwinner pensions.

According to the analyses, from July 2025 to July 2026, the number of pensioners increased by 158.9 thousand people, or 3.8 percent. Currently, the average monthly pension amount nationwide is 1,688,000 soums, and the minimum pension is 878,000 soums.

Broken down by regions, the highest figure falls to the share of Fergana region. There are 515.4 thousand pensioners living here. Additionally, pensioners living in Fergana, Samarqand, Andijan, and Kashkadarya regions account for 41 percent of all pension recipients in the country.

The lowest figure was recorded in Syrdarya region. There are 111.3 thousand pensioners living there. It is noted that this is 4.6 times less than the figure in Fergana region.

Also, according to official forecasts, in Uzbekistan, the average pension amount will be increased step-by-step in the coming years. By the end of the current year, it is planned to reach 1.7 million soums, in 2027 — 1.8 million soums, in 2028 — 1.9 million soums, and by 2029 — 2.1 million soums.

UzbekistanFerganaSamarkandAndijanKashkadarya
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