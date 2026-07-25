Tanzila Narbayeva awarded the "El-yurt hurmati" order

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva has been awarded the "El-yurt hurmati" order. This was reported in a Presidential decree published on July 24.

According to the decree, Tanzila Narbayeva was deemed worthy of this high award for her many years of fruitful labor in the field of state and societal administration, her contribution to the development of parliamentary activities and the implementation of democratic reforms, as well as her services in leadership.

Her services in strengthening the legal foundations of national statehood, elevating human dignity, increasing the role and prestige of women in society, and educating the youth in the spirit of patriotism were also specially recognized.

It was noted that this award was presented to Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva on the occasion of her 70th birthday anniversary.