Average monthly salary in Uzbekistan exceeds 7 million

·97·Uzbekistan
Average monthly salary in Uzbekistan exceeds 7 million

In Uzbekistan, following the results of January–June 2026, the average monthly nominal salary exceeded the 7 million soum threshold for the first time. According to the National Statistics Committee, the average monthly salary nationwide amounted to 7 million 91.1 thousand soums. This is an 18.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

By region, the highest average salary was recorded in the city of Tashkent. In the capital, the average monthly income of employees reached 12 million 13.9 thousand soums. Navoi region took second place with 8 million 722.7 thousand soums. In other regions, this figure mostly ranged between 4.8 and 6.7 million soums.

When analyzed by sector, the highest salaries were recorded in banking, insurance, leasing, and financial services. The average monthly salary in this sector amounted to 19 million 100.2 thousand soums. In the information and communication sector, this figure reached 17 million 417.4 thousand soums, and in the transportation and storage sector, it reached 11 million 70 thousand soums.

2022-2026-yillar uchun o‘rtacha oylik ish haqining o‘sish dinamikasi grafigi.

Additionally, the average monthly salary in the industrial sector was 8 million 267 thousand soums, in construction 7 million 27.9 thousand soums, and in the trade sector 7 million 650.5 thousand soums.

Positive growth was also observed in the social sectors. In particular, the average salary in the education system reached 4 million 977.1 thousand soums, and in the healthcare and social services sector, it reached 4 million 440.3 thousand soums. Both areas recorded growth of around 20 percent compared to last year.

Experts believe that the growth in average monthly salaries is explained by activity in the labor market and the gradual increase of wages in certain sectors of the economy.

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