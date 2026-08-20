Urganch–Xiva toll road: a new system will take effect from 25 avgust

·18·Uzbekistan
Urganch–Xiva toll road: a new system will take effect from 25 avgust

A new payment system is being introduced for drivers on Uzbekistan’s first toll road — the Urganch–Xiva highway. The system is currently operating in test mode, while full toll collection is planned to begin on 25 avgust.

Most importantly, the road fee will be collected automatically and electronically without stopping vehicles.

How much will be paid on the Urganch–Xiva road?

Tariffs for passenger cars have been set according to the length of the route:

Route

Road fee

Full Urganch–Xiva route

25 000 so‘m

28 km-long short route

20 000 so‘m

The payment system is planned to become fully operational from 25 avgust.

Payment will be made without stopping vehicles

The main feature of the new system is that drivers will not have to stop at a special point to pay the road fee.

Traffic flow and payments will be managed through an electronic system based on artificial intelligence. Drivers will also be able to top up their electronic wallets in advance and use automatic payments.

The road fee will be collected electronically without stopping vehicles.

How can drivers travel on the highway?

A number of requirements have been established for using the new road:

  • the permitted speed is 40–130 km/h;

  • stopping is prohibited;

  • U-turns are not permitted;

  • pedestrian traffic is prohibited;

  • mopeds are prohibited;

  • horse-drawn carts are prohibited;

  • vehicles with trailers are prohibited.

The highway’s capacity is also said to exceed 30 thousand vehicles per day.

A new system is being tested on the first toll road

The Urganch–Xiva highway is the first project being introduced as a toll road in Uzbekistan. The payment mechanism is currently being tested.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected the new Urganch–Xiva toll road during his visit to Xorazm region on 18 avgust.

A new era for drivers from 25 avgust

Thus, the payment system on the Urganch–Xiva road is expected to become fully operational from 25 avgust. The most important issues for drivers will now be the tariffs, automatic payments and compliance with traffic rules on the highway.

Do you think the 25 000 so‘m tariff on the Urganch–Xiva road is justified? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the news on Telegram and other social networks.

UzbekistanUrgenchKhivaShavkat MirziyoyevKhorezm
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