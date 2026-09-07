Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities

·48·Uzbekistan
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities

Major personnel changes and new strategic appointments have been made in the leadership of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan. To strengthen the system of working at the neighborhood level, which has become the most important foundation of the country's socio-economic governance, two responsible leaders with extensive experience in the fields of economics and public administration have been appointed as deputy chairmen of the association. These appointments are of particular importance as they aim to ensure financial stability in neighborhoods and elevate personnel potential to an entirely new level.

From the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the First Deputy Chairman of the Association

An experienced specialist has been selected to develop financial mechanisms in the neighborhood system:

  • Samandar Sadullaev as First Deputy Chairman: Samandar Sadullaev has been approved as the First Deputy Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan;

  • Foundation of financial experience: Prior to this appointment, he held a responsible position as the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

  • Main tasks: Sadullaev is expected to be entrusted with coordinating economic programs aimed at supporting businesses in neighborhoods, financing local initiatives, controlling the formation of the "neighborhood budget," and involving the population in entrepreneurship.

From personnel policy to neighborhood management: Polat Bobojonov appointed as Deputy Chairman

Another representative of the public service development system has joined as Deputy Chairman of the Association:

  • Polat Bobojonov in a new position: Polat Bobojonov has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan;

  • Experience in the Presidential Administration: Prior to his appointment, Bobojonov worked in the responsible position of Deputy Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Personnel Policy;

  • Discipline and personnel selection: His main activities will be directed towards the systematic evaluation of the performance of neighborhood institution employees and the "neighborhood seven," the formation of a personnel reserve, and increasing the responsibility and work efficiency of grassroots civil servants.

Why are high-level leaders being recruited into the Neighborhoods Association?

The attention paid to the neighborhood institution in state policy is undergoing a fundamental change:

  • The neighborhood "seven" and massive financial flows: In recent years, billions of funds have been allocated directly to neighborhoods — which requires financial control at the ministerial level and a professional approach;

  • Solving regional problems on the ground: A system is being formed to resolve public appeals and social issues quickly within the neighborhood itself, without escalating them to higher authorities;

  • Strengthening executive discipline: It is envisaged that personnel from the Presidential Advisor's service and the Ministry of Finance will serve to make the association's activities more open, transparent, and effective.

How do you think these experienced leaders appointed from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Presidential Administration will impact the faster resolution of problems in neighborhoods and the revitalization of the "neighborhood seven"? What problems do you think need to be solved first in the neighborhood where you live? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementWill border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementToday, 15:59The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneThe new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneToday, 15:55Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his postMajor change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his postToday, 15:47Dutor, national dance, and doira clubs are opening in secondary schoolsDutor, national dance, and doira clubs are opening in secondary schoolsToday, 08:33A Turn in the Skies: Uzbekistan may surpass Kazakhstan in aircraft fleet sizeA Turn in the Skies: Uzbekistan may surpass Kazakhstan in aircraft fleet sizeToday, 08:28Uzbekistan achieves major success in the "Global Peace Index 2026"Uzbekistan achieves major success in the "Global Peace Index 2026"Today, 08:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced