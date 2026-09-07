Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities

Major personnel changes and new strategic appointments have been made in the leadership of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan. To strengthen the system of working at the neighborhood level, which has become the most important foundation of the country's socio-economic governance, two responsible leaders with extensive experience in the fields of economics and public administration have been appointed as deputy chairmen of the association. These appointments are of particular importance as they aim to ensure financial stability in neighborhoods and elevate personnel potential to an entirely new level.

From the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the First Deputy Chairman of the Association

An experienced specialist has been selected to develop financial mechanisms in the neighborhood system:

Samandar Sadullaev as First Deputy Chairman: Samandar Sadullaev has been approved as the First Deputy Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan;

Foundation of financial experience: Prior to this appointment, he held a responsible position as the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

Main tasks: Sadullaev is expected to be entrusted with coordinating economic programs aimed at supporting businesses in neighborhoods, financing local initiatives, controlling the formation of the "neighborhood budget," and involving the population in entrepreneurship.

From personnel policy to neighborhood management: Polat Bobojonov appointed as Deputy Chairman

Another representative of the public service development system has joined as Deputy Chairman of the Association:

Polat Bobojonov in a new position: Polat Bobojonov has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan;

Experience in the Presidential Administration: Prior to his appointment, Bobojonov worked in the responsible position of Deputy Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Personnel Policy;

Discipline and personnel selection: His main activities will be directed towards the systematic evaluation of the performance of neighborhood institution employees and the "neighborhood seven," the formation of a personnel reserve, and increasing the responsibility and work efficiency of grassroots civil servants.

Why are high-level leaders being recruited into the Neighborhoods Association?

The attention paid to the neighborhood institution in state policy is undergoing a fundamental change:

The neighborhood "seven" and massive financial flows: In recent years, billions of funds have been allocated directly to neighborhoods — which requires financial control at the ministerial level and a professional approach;

Solving regional problems on the ground: A system is being formed to resolve public appeals and social issues quickly within the neighborhood itself, without escalating them to higher authorities;

Strengthening executive discipline: It is envisaged that personnel from the Presidential Advisor's service and the Ministry of Finance will serve to make the association's activities more open, transparent, and effective.

How do you think these experienced leaders appointed from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Presidential Administration will impact the faster resolution of problems in neighborhoods and the revitalization of the "neighborhood seven"? What problems do you think need to be solved first in the neighborhood where you live? Leave your thoughts in the comments!