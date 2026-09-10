New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices

·48·Uzbekistan
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices

Important news for passengers traveling from Tashkent to the Fergana Valley. Starting today, September 10, a modern CRRC-Dalian high-speed electric train has begun operating on the Tashkent–Andijan–Toshkent route. The new trainset replaces the previous one.

The new train reaches Andijan from Tashkent in 4 hours and 15 minutes. At the same time, its launch has caused changes to the schedules of several other trains in the Fergana Valley direction.

What time does the new train depart from Tashkent to Andijan?

Train No. 730 Toshkent–Andijan departs from the Tashkent-Passenger Railway Station at 09:20.

It makes stops at the following stations along the way:

Station

Arrival time

Toshkent-Yo‘lovchi

09:20

Angren

10:25

Pop

12:00

Qo‘qon

12:28

Marg‘ilon

13:00

Andijon

13:35

Thus, the journey from Tashkent to Andijan takes 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Return time from Andijan to Tashkent

Train No. 729 Andijan–Toshkent departs from Andijan at 15:38.

Return schedule:

Station

Time

Andijon

15:38

Marg‘ilon

16:11

Qo‘qon

16:43

Pop

17:11

Angren

18:50

Toshkent-Yo‘lovchi

19:53

Consequently, the return trip from Andijan to the capital also takes about 4 hours and 15 minutes.

The train has a total of 357 seats

The CRRC-Dalian electric train consists of 4 carriages.

The seat distribution in them is as follows:

  • Carriage 1 — 95 seats;

  • Carriage 2 — 95 seats;

  • Carriage 3 — 72 seats;

  • Carriage 4 — 95 seats.

It has a total capacity of 357 passengers. All carriages belong to the economy class.

How much does a Tashkent–Andijan ticket cost?

According to the provided information, the new train will not have separate tariff classes. The carriages are standard, and fares are set based on a single tariff.

Indicated ticket prices:

Route

Ticket price

Tashkent – Pop

195,090 soums

Tashkent – Qo‘qon

213,180 soums

Tashkent – Marg‘ilon

249,840 soums

Tashkent – Andijon

268,190 soums

Thus, the ticket price for the full journey from the capital to Andijan is 268,190 soums.

Schedules of other trains in the Fergana Valley will also change

The launch of the new trainset does not only apply to trains No. 730/729.

Starting September 10, the schedules of a number of passenger trains operating on the Tashkent–Fergana Valley route will also be changed. Changes for certain trains will take effect on September 12, 13, 14, and 15.

In particular, the schedules of trains such as No. 731, No. 732, No. 733, No. 734, as well as certain services connecting Andijan with Khiva, Urgench, Kungrad, and Termez, have been revised.

This is an important point for passengers planning a trip to the Fergana Valley: they should check the current new schedule for the day of travel rather than the previous one.

What does the new train offer to passengers?

The introduction of the CRRC-Dalian on the Tashkent–Andijan route is the next step in renewing railway communication between the capital and the Fergana Valley.

Most importantly, passengers now have the opportunity to experience:

  • a new electric train;

  • departure from Tashkent at 09:20;

  • arrival in Andijan at 13:35;

  • a 4-hour and 15-minute journey;

  • 357 passenger seats;

  • stops at Qo‘qon, Marg‘ilon, and other important stations.

A new stage in the Tashkent–Andijan service

The launch of the CRRC-Dalian means not only a new train for the route between Tashkent and Andijan, but also updated schedules and transport opportunities for passengers.

Especially for those who travel frequently to the Fergana Valley, it is important to know the schedule of the new No. 730/729 train and changes to other services.

From Tashkent to Andijan — 09:20, from Andijan to Tashkent — 15:38. The new CRRC-Dalian electric train started carrying passengers today.

Тошкент-АндижонCRRC-DalianФарғона водийситранспортжадвалчиптаэлектропоез
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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