How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?

Pedagogical staff may be awarded a bonus of up to 1 million 20 thousand soums on the occasion of October 1. This is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 823 dated September 30, 2019.

Paragraph 29 of this approved regulation states that employees of general secondary education institutions, including management personnel, may be incentivized, i.e., awarded, solely on the occasion of "October 1 — Teacher and Trainer Day" at the expense of the Fund's available funds in an amount of up to 50 percent of the minimum wage.

An important aspect here is that the calculation of the bonus amount is based not on the teacher's salary, but on the minimum wage. Therefore, the bonus amount is calculated based on the established minimum wage rather than the educator's personal salary.

For reference, currently, the minimum wage is set at 1 million 360 thousand soums per month.

Furthermore, under Presidential Decree No. 51 "On additional measures to improve the efficiency of the management system in the field of preschool and school education", the bonus amount for pedagogical and management staff was set at up to 75 percent of the minimum wage.

This creates an opportunity for a higher bonus amount compared to the previous procedure. In other words, a new norm may be applied in incentivizing pedagogues and management staff on the occasion of "October 1 — Teacher and Trainer Day".

Accordingly, pedagogical and management staff are now expected to be awarded a bonus of up to 1 million 20 thousand soums on the occasion of this holiday.

However, this amount is not a mandatory lump sum paid in equal amounts to all educators. The regulation specifies that the awarding is carried out at the expense of the Fund's available funds, up to the established limit. Therefore, the exact amount paid depends on the institution's capabilities and the relevant decision to be adopted.