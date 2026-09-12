Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued

The first month of autumn has prepared a real weather surprise for the country's population. Following the usual warm days, a sharp change in air currents, precipitation, and a significant drop in temperature are expected across most regions of Uzbekistan over the upcoming weekend. According to an urgent warning issued by forecasters, the situation could take a serious turn—especially in mountainous areas—with risks of heavy rain and mudflows. This news is of vital importance for our compatriots planning to escape the city noise and head into the lap of nature. So, how low will the temperature drop, what will the daytime and nighttime coolness be like, and why is it recommended to spend this weekend in the city?

Temperature drops sharply: What weather is expected during the day and at night?

The cool breath of autumn will fully dominate across the republic over the coming weekend:

Daytime temperature drop: Daytime thermometer readings will drop to +23…+25°C , replacing the warm air of recent days with autumn coolness;

Cool nights: Nighttime air temperatures are expected to fall to +16°C , which will require dressing warmer during sleep and night walks;

Widespread precipitation: Rainy clouds will cover many regions of the republic, creating a humid and cool environment that will last for several days.

High risk in mountainous areas: Mudflow probability!

The most alarming signals for those planning a weekend in nature are coming precisely from the mountain slopes:

Heavy mountain rains: Precipitation in mountainous areas is forecasted to be much more intense than in the plains;

Mudflow hazard: Due to heavy rainfall, mudflows may be observed in some mountainous and foothill areas, posing risks of road closures, rockfalls, and rising water levels in rivers;

Warning from experts and rescuers: Experts strongly recommend postponing trips to the mountains, picnics, or extreme journeys for an indefinite period, putting safety first.

The right strategy for the weekend: It is advisable to stay in the city!

Amid the developing cyclone and unexpected weather conditions, experts advise organizing leisure within the city:

Choose indoor venues: Cinemas, entertainment centers, museums, and cozy cafes will become the safest and most comfortable places to spend this weekend meaningfully with family;

Prepare warm clothes: The sharp temperature shift can increase susceptibility to colds and seasonal viruses, making seasonal clothing important;

Delay trips: Postponing weekend trips planned for Charvak, Bostanlyk, Zamin, and other mountain resort areas to coming weeks is a guarantee of safety.

This unexpected weather change may impact plans, but staying aware and taking safety precautions will allow you to spend the weekend safely and peacefully.

What plans did you have for this weekend—did you have to cancel a trip due to the weather change? How do you plan to spend the rainy and cool days inside the city? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important message to warn your loved ones about the mudflow danger and temperature drop!