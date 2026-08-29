When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced

In Uzbekistan, the start date for the 2026/2027 academic year has been announced.

Accordingly, classes in general education schools, academic lyceums, and technical schools will begin on September 2.

In higher education institutions, the educational process will be organized in stages. Classes for 1st-year students will begin on September 7, while for upper-course students, classes will start on September 14.

Thus, only a few days remain until the start of the new academic year.