When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced

·22·Uzbekistan
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced

In Uzbekistan, the start date for the 2026/2027 academic year has been announced.

Accordingly, classes in general education schools, academic lyceums, and technical schools will begin on September 2.

In higher education institutions, the educational process will be organized in stages. Classes for 1st-year students will begin on September 7, while for upper-course students, classes will start on September 14.

Thus, only a few days remain until the start of the new academic year.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Number of privately owned cars in Uzbekistan is approaching 5 millionNumber of privately owned cars in Uzbekistan is approaching 5 millionYesterday, 23:38Special operation: Secret cache containing 13.6 kg of opium uncovered! (Operational details)Special operation: Secret cache containing 13.6 kg of opium uncovered! (Operational details)Yesterday, 21:52Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)Yesterday, 21:50Jose Mourinho exposes politics and injustice surrounding the “Ballon d'Or”Jose Mourinho exposes politics and injustice surrounding the “Ballon d'Or”Yesterday, 18:08What kind of weather is expected in Uzbekistan in September?What kind of weather is expected in Uzbekistan in September?Yesterday, 17:51Special gold coins issued in honor of the 35th anniversary of IndependenceSpecial gold coins issued in honor of the 35th anniversary of IndependenceYesterday, 14:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?