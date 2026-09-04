Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya

Today, on September 4, unexpected snow fell in the upper areas of the Hisor State Nature Reserve in the Kashkadarya region. Air temperatures dropped sharply, and cold weather was observed in the area. This was reported by the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change.

As noted, the upper areas of the Miraki and Gelon departments of the reserve are covered with snow. A sharp cooling of the air was also recorded in the Hisor State Nature Reserve.

For reference, the Hisor State Nature Reserve was established in 1983 in the Kashkadarya region. The main purpose of establishing the reserve is to preserve the natural complexes in the northwestern branches of the Hisor ridge in their original state, study the natural processes taking place within them, implement the scientific foundations of nature conservation in practice, and protect rare flora and fauna in the wild.

The territory of the reserve consists of Gelon, Miraki, Tanhozdaryo, and Kizilsuv departments.

Currently, the snowfall and sharp drop in air temperature observed in the high-mountain areas of the reserve are drawing attention. This has once again demonstrated the unique mountain climate and natural conditions of the region.