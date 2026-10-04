Dust storms may occur in Tashkent today — commission warns

·24·Uzbekistan
Dust storms may occur in Tashkent today — commission warns

Today, on October 4, short-term dust storms may occur in Tashkent ahead of the rain. This was reported by the Special Commission formed to improve the ecological situation in the capital.

As noted, according to global weather models and Uzhydromet forecasts, wind speeds are expected to increase prior to the arrival of moist air masses. Wind speeds may reach 3–8 meters per second, and up to 10–14 meters per second in some areas.

Due to the stronger wind, dust storms may rise in certain places, and there is a possibility of a short-term increase in the concentration of dust particles in the atmospheric air, particularly PM10.

The Special Commission is currently monitoring the capital's air quality on an ongoing basis.

TashkentSpecial CommissionUzhydrometdust storm
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Charos
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