An invisible “lid” over the capital: Effective ways to protect against air pollution

·53·Health
An invisible “lid” over the capital: Effective ways to protect against air pollution

The Uzbekistan Hydrometeorological Service Agency (Uzhydromet) has warned the capital's residents and visitors about a serious environmental situation. According to the data, a natural factor that prevents fine dust and harmful gases in the layer near the ground from dispersing — atmospheric inversion — may persist in Tashkent for another 10 days.

Such a complex meteorological condition increases the concentration of polluting particles in the city's air, posing a serious risk to public health, especially for the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

What is atmospheric inversion and why is it dangerous?

Meteorologists explain that the inversion state blocks the natural circulation of air currents:

  • Invisible “lid” effect: Usually, air temperature should decrease as altitude increases. During an inversion, however, the opposite occurs — cold air remains trapped near the ground, while a layer of warmer air covers it like a lid;

  • Accumulation of smoke and dust: As a result, toxic gases from vehicles, industrial waste, and fine dust particles cannot disperse upward and accumulate in the breathable air near the ground;

  • Most dangerous times: During the morning and evening hours when temperatures drop sharply, the intensity of the inversion peaks, and the level of air pollution increases several times over.

Important recommendations for maintaining health

Experts advise the public to strictly follow these precautionary measures in the coming days:

  • Limit outdoor activity: It is recommended to refrain from spending long periods outdoors, exercising, and taking children outside, especially in the early morning and evening;

  • Protective masks: When it is necessary to go outside, it is essential to use special respirator masks (such as N95/FFP2) that filter out fine particulate matter, rather than simple medical masks;

  • Humidify indoor air: It is advisable to actively use air purifiers in homes. If a special device is not available, an old and proven household method helps: placing a wide container of water on or near heating radiators increases air humidity and accelerates the settling of dust;

  • Keep doors and windows closed: Avoid opening windows to ventilate rooms in the morning and evening, as toxic smoke from the street will enter the room directly.

Since this meteorological condition is expected to last for at least another 10 days in Tashkent, people with chronic respiratory diseases and the elderly are asked to be doubly attentive to their health.

UzhydrometTashkentatmospheric inversionair pollution
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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