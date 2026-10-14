What will the weather be like in Tashkent tomorrow?

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for October 15.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature is expected to be 12–14 degrees at night and 23–25 degrees warm during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 8–13 degrees at night and 21–26 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 8–13 degrees at night and 22–27 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 10–15 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 10–15 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 8–13 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with occasional rain. Precipitation may turn to snow in high mountains. Mudflow and flood phenomena may occur. The temperature will be 5–10 degrees warm at night and 14–19 degrees during the day.