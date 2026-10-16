Tashkent weather forecast for October 16 published

·32·Uzbekistan
Tashkent weather forecast for October 16 published

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Tashkent on October 16.

According to the forecast, the weather in the capital will be changeable, with no rain expected. The air temperature is expected to be 12–14 degrees at night and 23–25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night, and 21-26 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night, and 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Sirdaryo, Jizzakh and Samarqand regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperature will be 10-15 degrees at night, and 20-25 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperature will be 10-15 degrees at night, and 23-28 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night, and 20-25 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some places, turning into snow in high mountains. Temperature will be 5-10 degrees Celsius at night, and 14-19 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometTashkentRepublic of KarakalpakstanMountainous regions
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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