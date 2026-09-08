Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Serbia concludes: main results

·4·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Serbia concludes: main results

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first official visit to Serbia has concluded. The two-day diplomatic and business program held in Belgrade has ushered in a new stage in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations.

During the visit, a strategic partnership was established, the President of Uzbekistan was awarded Serbia's highest state decoration, and one of Belgrade's streets was named "Tashkent". At the business forum featuring representatives from both countries' business circles, important agreements were reached to expand economic cooperation.

1. The main political outcome of the visit

Following the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić signed the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership Relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

This document became the most significant political outcome of the visit.

Additionally, a number of documents aimed at consolidating the agreements reached in priority areas were exchanged.

The visit created a political foundation to elevate relations between the two states to a new qualitative level.

2. Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest decoration

Another landmark event of the visit was the presentation of Serbia's highest state award to the President of Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was solemnly awarded the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Sash.

The state award served as a high political assessment of the relations between the two countries.

3. "Tashkent" Street appears in Belgrade

One of the most symbolic events of the visit was the naming of one of Belgrade's streets "Tashkent".

The heads of the two states assessed this decision as a symbol of relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

The name of the street expresses the aspiration to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and warmth between the two peoples.

4. New opportunities opened for business

As part of the business program of the official visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić participated in a joint business forum.

It was attended by over 200 official and business representatives from both countries.

Main attention was focused on the following areas:

  • increasing mutual trade severalfold;

  • simplifying customs procedures;

  • developing industrial cooperation;

  • establishing joint ventures;

  • cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals and technology;

  • projects in software and artificial intelligence.

To develop industrial cooperation, a Joint Action Plan for 2026–2028 was also adopted.

5. How did the visit conclude?

Upon the completion of the official program, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Tashkent from the Nikola Tesla International Airport in Belgrade.

The distinguished guest was seen off by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his spouse.

Another notable aspect of the visit was that fighter jets of the Serbian Air Force escorted the President's aircraft until it left Serbian airspace.

Outcome of the visit

Significance

Strategic Partnership Declaration

A new political stage of relations

Serbia's highest order

High state award presented to Uzbekistan

"Tashkent" Street

Symbol of friendship between the two peoples

Joint business forum

Expansion of economic cooperation

2026–2028 plan

Practical basis for industrial cooperation

Conclusion

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first official visit to Serbia was not limited to diplomatic protocol. It concluded with a number of important results in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

Most importantly — Uzbekistan and Serbia established strategic partnership relations.

Now, the "Tashkent" Street in Belgrade, the high state award, and the signed documents are expected to serve not merely as symbolic outcomes of the visit, but as a foundation to enrich the new partnership between the two states with practical projects.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A “Tashkent” street appears in Belgrade: what does this decision mean?A “Tashkent” street appears in Belgrade: what does this decision mean?Today, 21:27Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest state decorationShavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest state decorationToday, 21:11Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić concluded: Free trade, labor migrationNegotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić concluded: Free trade, labor migrationToday, 18:34Official welcoming ceremony for Shavkat Mirziyoyev held at the Palace of SerbiaOfficial welcoming ceremony for Shavkat Mirziyoyev held at the Palace of SerbiaToday, 18:26Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsShavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsToday, 18:16How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?Today, 14:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative