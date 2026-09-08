Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Serbia concludes: main results

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first official visit to Serbia has concluded. The two-day diplomatic and business program held in Belgrade has ushered in a new stage in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations.

During the visit, a strategic partnership was established, the President of Uzbekistan was awarded Serbia's highest state decoration, and one of Belgrade's streets was named "Tashkent". At the business forum featuring representatives from both countries' business circles, important agreements were reached to expand economic cooperation.

1. The main political outcome of the visit

Following the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić signed the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership Relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

This document became the most significant political outcome of the visit.

Additionally, a number of documents aimed at consolidating the agreements reached in priority areas were exchanged.

The visit created a political foundation to elevate relations between the two states to a new qualitative level.

2. Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest decoration

Another landmark event of the visit was the presentation of Serbia's highest state award to the President of Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was solemnly awarded the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Sash.

The state award served as a high political assessment of the relations between the two countries.

3. "Tashkent" Street appears in Belgrade

One of the most symbolic events of the visit was the naming of one of Belgrade's streets "Tashkent".

The heads of the two states assessed this decision as a symbol of relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

The name of the street expresses the aspiration to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and warmth between the two peoples.

4. New opportunities opened for business

As part of the business program of the official visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić participated in a joint business forum.

It was attended by over 200 official and business representatives from both countries.

Main attention was focused on the following areas:

increasing mutual trade severalfold;

simplifying customs procedures;

developing industrial cooperation;

establishing joint ventures;

cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals and technology;

projects in software and artificial intelligence.

To develop industrial cooperation, a Joint Action Plan for 2026–2028 was also adopted.

5. How did the visit conclude?

Upon the completion of the official program, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Tashkent from the Nikola Tesla International Airport in Belgrade.

The distinguished guest was seen off by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his spouse.

Another notable aspect of the visit was that fighter jets of the Serbian Air Force escorted the President's aircraft until it left Serbian airspace.

Outcome of the visit Significance Strategic Partnership Declaration A new political stage of relations Serbia's highest order High state award presented to Uzbekistan "Tashkent" Street Symbol of friendship between the two peoples Joint business forum Expansion of economic cooperation 2026–2028 plan Practical basis for industrial cooperation

Conclusion

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first official visit to Serbia was not limited to diplomatic protocol. It concluded with a number of important results in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

Most importantly — Uzbekistan and Serbia established strategic partnership relations.

Now, the "Tashkent" Street in Belgrade, the high state award, and the signed documents are expected to serve not merely as symbolic outcomes of the visit, but as a foundation to enrich the new partnership between the two states with practical projects.