Ahead of the Day of Teachers and Mentors, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with teachers and mentors at the "New Uzbekistan" University. The meeting focused on reforms in the education sector, the role of educators in society, and the upbringing of youth.

The Head of State emphasized that the university brings new approaches and content to the education system and congratulated all educators on their professional holiday.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev touched upon the role of teachers in the upbringing of youth, associating the teacher with kindness, goodness, and enlightenment.

"The teacher is a river of kindness, the teacher is a spring of goodness, the teacher is the sun of enlightenment! Tomorrow, the entire society will benefit from the harvest of the seeds of enlightenment and goodness that teachers are planting in the hearts of youth today," the President said.

The Head of State also noted that behind the greatness of our great ancestors stood the teachers who educated them. He emphasized the role of mentors in the formation of historical figures such as Imam Bukhari, Al-Biruni, Amir Timur, and Alisher Navoi.

The President called teachers "the gardeners of the orchard of humanity" and expressed respect and gratitude to all teachers and mentors who have dedicated their lives to the education and upbringing of the younger generation.

Work is also continuing in the education sector, such as introducing a new generation of textbooks and developing dual education through cooperation between higher education institutions and enterprises.