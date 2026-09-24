Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Artificial Intelligence Center in Baliqchi district (video)

Digital transformation and the development of an innovative economy in Uzbekistan's regions are moving beyond the capital, rapidly reaching remote districts and villages. During his visit to the Andijan region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the modern Artificial Intelligence Center that has begun operations in the Baliqchi district and personally reviewed promising startup projects developed by local youth. Established on the initiative of the "Akademiya IT Star" enterprise, based on the Head of State's decree dated February 26, 2024, regarding the development of service exports in the field of digitalization, this complex has created an unparalleled platform for rural youth to master the most advanced IT professions demanded by the world without having to leave for big cities.

As a result of this project, which has a total value of 15 billion soums, 100 new high-income jobs have been created. Young people studying programming, robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing at the center are not only gaining knowledge but are also working in sync with the real economy: to date, the institution has provided 8.5 billion soums worth of practical IT services to over 500 business entities for business automation using artificial intelligence. The center is becoming a key bridge in meeting the current demand of 65,000 business entities in the Andijan region for more than 129,000 digital specialists.

So, how is the Artificial Intelligence Center opened in the district helping rural youth earn dollar-based income, how is artificial intelligence saving billions for local businesses, and why did the startups earn the President's recognition?

"129,000 personnel needed, 8.5 billion in services, and 100 jobs": 5 key points of the Baliqchi center

The most important figures and indicators from the Artificial Intelligence Center visited by the Head of State:

Local IT space for rural youth: Baliqchi boys and girls are mastering the most advanced artificial intelligence and programming skills right in their district, without having to go to Tashkent or abroad;

15 billion soum investment and 100 jobs: Within the framework of the "Akademiya IT Star" project, 100 new jobs have been created for high-paid specialists;

8.5 billion soum practical solution for business: The center has provided 8.5 billion soums worth of services in artificial intelligence and digital technologies to over 500 local entrepreneurs;

129,000 market target in the region: The needs of 65,000 entrepreneurs in Andijan for SMM, mobilography, design, and AI specialists have been fully taken into account, and training programs have been adapted accordingly;

Dialogue of startups with the President: Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the startups of young programmers and gave additional instructions on expanding their initiatives.

Digital education and market demand: Comparison of old training courses and the Artificial Intelligence Center in Baliqchi

Analysis of the practical advantages and labor market impact of the regional IT center:

Criteria and directions Traditional theoretical training courses Artificial Intelligence Center in Baliqchi district Balance of education and practice Theory only, no work with real orders Students create real startups and commercial projects during the process Cooperation with business Programs disconnected from entrepreneurs' demands 8.5 billion soums worth of IT and AI services provided to over 500 enterprises Adaptation to the labor market General computer literacy Focused on the 129,000-person need in the region (SMM, designer, AI specialist) Project scale and jobs Small groups, limited conditions 15 billion soum complex, 100 new permanent high-tech jobs Taught directions Standard office programs Artificial intelligence, robotics, programming, and digital marketing Elimination of regional limitations Youth forced to go to the capital for good pay Opportunity to work for international and domestic markets while living in Baliqchi

Technological and economic expertise: Why do AI centers in remote areas increase national income?

Conclusions of information technology experts and economists:

"Export service is more valuable than raw materials": Information technology and artificial intelligence products do not require logistics costs or customs duties; the software code or AI algorithm created by Baliqchi youth is sold to the whole world via the internet, ensuring a flow of pure foreign currency into the country;

Strengthening local business with artificial intelligence: The fact that 500 entrepreneurs received 8.5 billion soums worth of IT services means that accounting, marketing, and customer service in these enterprises have been entrusted to artificial intelligence; this sharply reduces costs and increases competitiveness;

Filling the "personnel gap" of 129,000: Andijan is one of the leading regions in industry and trade, and enterprises cannot develop without digitalization; quickly covering the local market's thirst for 129,000 specialists through such specialized centers will accelerate economic growth by at least 10–15 percent;

Intellectual leap among youth: The conditions at the center instill a high level of confidence in a child from a remote village that "I can compete with any programmer in the world," which is the foundation of the national startup ecosystem.

This initiative of our Head of State in Baliqchi showed that artificial intelligence and the digital economy are becoming the main driving force of every region in Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, how much can the opening of such modern Artificial Intelligence centers in remote districts change the lives of rural youth? How do you assess the transition of local entrepreneurs to using artificial intelligence? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article dedicated to the digital revolution in our country with all your contemporaries!