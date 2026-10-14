Prices for utility services expected to rise in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, starting November 1, 2026, it is proposed to increase heating and hot water tariffs for the population by an average of 30 percent. It is also planned to raise the price of liquefied gas supplied in household cylinders, and to increase the winter baseline consumption norm for electricity in non-gasified regions. This is stated in draft resolutions put up for public discussion by the government on October 13.

According to the draft resolution "On additional measures for the phased introduction of market mechanisms in the heat supply sector," it is proposed to increase tariffs for centralized heating and hot water services for the population across the republic by an average of 30 percent starting November 1.

The draft also outlines new tariffs for centralized heat supply services scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2026.

Liquefied gas price may increase 2.5 times

Alongside heat supply, it is also planned to increase the price of liquefied gas supplied in household cylinders.

According to the draft resolution "On measures for the phased introduction of market mechanisms for the uninterrupted supply of liquefied gas to the population," it is proposed to raise the current price of 2,000 soums per kilogram of liquefied gas to 5,000 soums.

However, in order to support vulnerable families, it is envisaged to pay them a compensation of 3,000 soums for each kilogram of liquefied gas up to 20 kilograms per month. As a result, within the established norm, the price of gas for such families will remain at the current rate of 2,000 soums per kilogram.

To finance these compensations, it is planned to allocate 158 billion soums.

Electricity norm to be increased in non-gasified regions

For residents living in areas not connected to the natural gas grid or where gas supply is difficult, it is proposed to increase the baseline electricity consumption norm during the heating season.

According to the plan, starting November 1, 2026, the monthly baseline norm will be raised from the current 200 kWh to 350 kWh. At the same time, for electricity consumption between 201 and 350 kWh, payment will be calculated at 650 soums instead of the current 900 soums. This means a decrease in the electricity tariff for this bracket by nearly 28 percent.

For example, a household consuming 350 kWh of electricity per month will see its bill drop from 265,000 soums to 227,500 soums. As a result, the family can save 37,500 soums in a month.

When electricity consumption is 250 kWh, the savings will reach 12,500 soums, and at 300 kWh, the savings will amount to 25,000 soums.

The new baseline norm is expected to cover nearly 80 percent of non-gasified subscribers. According to calculations, during the heating season, more than 1.5 million households can save a total of nearly 171 billion soums. The average savings per household will be around 27,500 soums per month.

It is noted that in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the heating season lasts from October to February. In other regions of the country, the heating season covers November through February.

Gas supply interruptions will also be taken into account

Households living in areas that, although connected to the natural gas network, experience difficulties in gas delivery during certain periods, also face additional challenges.

According to data, during the period from December 2, 2025, to March 17, 2026, the number of such households varied from 5,000 to 607,000 on certain days.

Therefore, the proposal to increase the baseline norm for electricity use during the winter season is associated with the need to take into account conditions where energy supply problems are observed, alongside non-gasified areas.

Vulnerable families to receive assistance of one million soums each

Measures for the social support of the population are also envisaged during the process of reforming energy tariffs.

According to the plan, in November 2026, it is intended to allocate a one-time financial assistance of 1 million soums to vulnerable families. At the same time, the criteria for receiving compensation for electricity and natural gas will be expanded. As a result, an additional 166,000 families can be covered by state support.

Furthermore, it is proposed to extend the deadline for paying compensation for energy consumption exceeding the baseline norm from April 1, 2027, to April 1, 2028. If the proposal is approved, 470,000 families will have the opportunity to benefit from state support for another year.

An additional 150 billion soums is planned to be allocated for this purpose.

Measures to make homes energy-efficient will also be implemented

To reduce the population's energy costs in the long term, plans are not limited only to tariff benefits, but also include increasing the energy efficiency of housing.

In particular, work aimed at energy efficiency will be continued in 3,000 households of state-supported families in "heavy" category mahallas.

This process involves covering houses with heat-retaining materials, installing energy-saving windows and doors, and using solar panels and solar collectors.

These measures are expected to serve to better retain heat in homes, reduce energy consumption, and lower the population's utility bills in the long run.

Thus, while increasing the winter baseline electricity norm is aimed at creating short-term relief for the population, making housing energy-efficient and introducing renewable energy sources will serve to reduce future costs.

It is worth noting that the proposals regarding the increase of heating and hot water tariffs, changing the price of liquefied gas, and raising the baseline electricity norm are currently reflected in draft resolutions. Their public discussion will continue until October 28, 2026.