In November, needy families will receive a one-time assistance payment of 1 million soums

In accordance with the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated October 28, 2026, a one-time financial assistance payment of 1 million soums will be allocated to certain categories of needy families to provide social support to the population during the upcoming 2026/2027 autumn-winter and heating season.

These payments are scheduled to be delivered to the recipients in a targeted manner during the month of November of this year.

Who is eligible for the one-time assistance payment?

According to the established criteria, the one-time payment of 1 million soums will be provided to the following citizens and families:

Families included in the "Unified Social Protection Registry": Families recognized by the state as low-income;

Those identified as needy by the "Mahalla Seven": Households that, although not in the registry, have been found to be in genuine need of financial support by local mahalla officials;

Low-income families living in multi-story buildings: Families connected to the centralized heating system whose average per capita income does not exceed the established threshold criteria;

Individuals in need of care: Elderly people living alone and citizens with Group I and II disabilities;

Orphans and children who have lost their breadwinner: Families raising orphans or children deprived of parental care.

Additional categories and payment procedure

Furthermore, it is permitted to allocate this assistance to other needy families not on the list, based on the conclusions and decisions of district or city headquarters working to create stable jobs and increase population income in the regions.

The assistance funds will be fully financed throughout November and will be delivered to beneficiaries' bank cards or in cash in a targeted manner.

This measure is aimed at easing the utility expenses and daily essential needs of the socially vulnerable segments of the population on the eve of the cold season.