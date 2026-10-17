Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives US Special Representative Sergio Gor — important diplomatic agreement

On October 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Sergio Gor, the US President's Special Representative for South and Central Asia. The meeting focused on taking bilateral strategic partnership to a new level, strengthening political dialogue, and accelerating trade and economic ties.

During the conversation, comprehensive discussions were held not only on current cooperation, but also on the process of preparing for important high-level visits and events scheduled for the near future.

Marco Rubio's upcoming visit and agenda

The parties paid special attention to the plan of bilateral and multilateral diplomatic relations:

Visit of the US Secretary of State: Views were exchanged on preparations for the expected official visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Uzbekistan;

«C5+1» Ministerial Meeting: The formation of a meaningful agenda for the meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the «C5+1» format, a traditional dialogue platform between Central Asian countries and the US, was reviewed;

Events with the participation of leaders: Views were exchanged on the schedule of upcoming international summits and dialogues planned to be held with the participation of the heads of the two states.

Business and Investment: The growing importance of the Economic Council

During the negotiations, special emphasis was placed on enriching trade-economic and investment partnership with new practical initiatives:

Preparations for the second meeting: An agreement was reached to hold the upcoming second meeting of the Uzbekistan-American Business and Investment Council at a high level;

Effective mechanism: It was noted that in a short period of time, this council has become an effective platform for developing trade, attracting direct investment, and promoting private sector initiatives;

Priority areas: The parties expressed the importance of implementing specific joint projects in promising sectors and expanding industrial cooperation.

These negotiations demonstrated that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the US is developing steadily and that both sides are equally interested in achieving mutually beneficial practical results.