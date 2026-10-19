Uzbekistan's population exceeds 39.5 million

·36·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's population exceeds 39.5 million

As of October 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan reached 39,535,225 people. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee. The figure was formed taking into account the results of the population census.

Compared to the same period last year, the country's population increased by 692.2 thousand people, representing a 1.8 percent growth.

By region, the largest population was recorded in Samarkand region, where 4,462,783 people reside. Fergana region ranks second with 4,293,001 people.

The subsequent positions in terms of population are occupied by the following regions:

• Tashkent region: 3,799,043 people

• Kashkadarya region: 3,746,228 people

• Andijan region: 3,574,464 people

• City of Tashkent: 3,278,512 people

• Namangan region: 3,190,767 people

• Surkhandarya region: 3,030,030 people

• Republic of Karakalpakstan: 2,166,044 people

• Khorezm region: 2,162,068 people

• Bukhara region: 2,125,129 people

• Jizzakh region: 1,545,176 people

The region with the smallest population is Sirdaryo region, where 965.4 thousand people live.

Uzbekistan populationNational Statistics CommitteeSamarkand regionFergana region
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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