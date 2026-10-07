Number of kindergartens in Uzbekistan announced

·7·Uzbekistan
Number of kindergartens in Uzbekistan announced

As a result of expanding the coverage of the preschool education system and supporting the private sector in Uzbekistan, the network of kindergartens continues to grow. According to the latest official data published by the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the total number of operating preschool education organizations across the country reached exactly 39,283.

This indicator has increased by 1,225 or 3.2 percent compared to 2024, demonstrating a steady growing dynamic in enrolling preschool-aged children into the system.

Family non-state kindergartens — the main driver of the system

In the field of preschool education, the private sector, particularly family-type kindergartens, constitutes the main share of the network:

  • Over 29 thousand family kindergartens: Currently, 29,196 of all operating kindergartens belong to family non-state preschool education organizations;

  • Growth rate: The number of family non-state organizations has increased by 467 (1.6 percent) compared to 2024, playing an important role in solving coverage issues in remote areas.

Regional ranking: High indicators in the oasis and valley

When analyzing the breakdown of the number of kindergartens by regions, it becomes clear that the largest number of preschool education institutions is located in demographically large areas:

  • Leading trio: First place is occupied by Qashqadaryo region with 4,458 organizations. It is followed by Samarqand region (4,443) and Farg‘ona region (4,341);

  • Valley activity: More than 4,000 kindergartens are also operating in Andijon (4,308) and Namangan regions (4,042);

  • Middle and lower tiers: Surxondaryo region has 3,382, Toshkent region 2,447, Buxoro 2,234, and Xorazm 2,111 centers accepting children.

Complete breakdown by regions:

  • Qashqadaryo region — 4,458

  • Samarqand region — 4,443

  • Farg‘ona region — 4,341

  • Andijon region — 4,308

  • Namangan region — 4,042

  • Surxondaryo region — 3,382

  • Toshkent region — 2,447

  • Buxoro region — 2,234

  • Xorazm region — 2,111

  • Republic of Qoraqalpog‘iston — 1,788

  • Jizzax region — 1,709

  • Navoiy region — 1,481

  • City of Toshkent — 1,350

  • Sirdaryo region — 1,189

This distribution shows that the construction of kindergartens and the establishment of family kindergartens in the country are expanding consistently not only in densely populated regions, but also in remote areas far from the center.

Uzbekistan preschool educationFamily non-state kindergartensQashqadaryo region kindergartensNational Statistics Committee
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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