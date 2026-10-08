Interesting distribution of doctors by gender published in the country

·32·Uzbekistan
Interesting distribution of doctors by gender published in the country

New figures regarding the number of medical personnel operating in Uzbekistan's healthcare system and their distribution by gender have been announced. According to official data provided by the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the total number of active doctors across the republic amounted to 112,420 people.

Analyses show that in recent years, the potential of medical personnel in the country's healthcare has expanded significantly, with the share of male specialists predominating.

Increase in the number of personnel: Growth compared to 2024

As a result of the attention paid to the sector in the republic, the ranks of qualified specialists are expanding:

  • 4.6 percent growth: The figure of 112,420 at the beginning of 2026 means an increase of 4,923 people or 4.6 percent compared to 2024;

  • Population coverage rate: During the reporting period, an average of 29.4 doctors per 10,000 population falls across the country, which indicates improved access to primary health care services.

Gender distribution: Who is more?

The national statistics report records interesting figures regarding the gender composition of doctors:

  • Male doctors: Totaled 60,282 people, making up 53.6 percent of the total medical personnel;

  • Female doctors: Totaled 52,138 people, occupying 46.4 percent of the total share.

As the figures show, in Uzbekistan, the number of male doctors is 8,144 more than their female colleagues, with male specialists holding a slight predominance in the sector.

These indicators signify that young personnel graduating from medical higher education institutions are entering the labor market and the coverage of specialized medical services provided to the population in the regions is expanding increasingly.

National Statistics CommitteeUzbekistan healthcare systemnumber of doctorsgender composition
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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