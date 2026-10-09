Hundreds of women over 50 in Uzbekistan are getting married and starting life anew

·57·Uzbekistan
Hundreds of women over 50 in Uzbekistan are getting married and starting life anew

In Uzbekistan, starting a family marks a new phase in the lives of people of various ages. In the first six months of 2026, a total of 92.3 thousand marriages were registered across the country.

According to the National Statistics Committee, 694 of the women who married during this period were 50 years old and above. This demonstrates that marriage is not solely characteristic of youth.

The bulk of marriages accounted for women aged 20–30. In this age category, 49,280 women got married. Additionally, the marriages of 32,902 girls under the age of 20 were officially registered.

The cited figures show that people of various ages are building families in the country. While for some family life began in youth, for others there is an opportunity to turn a new page in life even after the age of 50.

National Statistics Committee2026 marriage statisticsmarriages in Uzbekistanmarriages by age
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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