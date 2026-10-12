Gasoline production in Uzbekistan increased by 4.6 percent

In Uzbekistan, 811.3 thousand tons of automobile gasoline were produced in January–August 2026. This figure is 4.6 percent higher compared to the same period of last year.

The National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan has published 8-month data on the production of fuel and energy products in the country.

The production volumes of other main energy resources during the reporting period were as follows:

• Diesel fuel — 834.3 thousand tons;

• Natural gas — 24.2 billion cubic meters;

• Coal — 4.4 million tons;

• Gas condensate — 648.3 thousand tons;

• Oil — 425 thousand tons.

According to the Statistics Committee, the annual growth in automobile gasoline production volume amounted to 4.6 percent.