What is the cost of cooking 1 kg of plov in Uzbekistan? The most expensive and cheapest regions...

How much does it cost to prepare national plov—the king dish of the Uzbek table—at home? The National Statistics Committee has calculated the cost of raw materials required to make one kilogram of plov by region based on the results of September 2026.

According to the analysis, the cost of cooking 1 kg of plov across the republic ranges from 111 thousand to 132 thousand sums depending on the region. The highest figure was recorded in Tashkent city, and the cheapest value was in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Regional ranking: Where is it expensive, where is it cheap?

Based on prices in regional food markets, the product cost of 1 kg of plov was distributed as follows:

Top three most expensive: The upper positions of the list were occupied by Tashkent city ( 132,625 sums ), Fergana region ( 129,142 sums ) and Tashkent region ( 126,786 sums );

Middle tiers: In the regions of Samarkand (125,828 sums), Kashkadarya (124,515 sums), Surkhandarya (123,762 sums), Bukhara (123,248 sums), Navoi (123,110 sums), Khorezm (122,563 sums), Namangan (121,679 sums) and Jizzakh (121,331 sums), expenses hover around 121–125 thousand sums;

Cheapest regions: Syrdarya region (117,600 sums), Andijan region (118,112 sums) and the Republic of Karakalpakstan (111,955 sums) were noted as the locations with the most affordable prices for plov ingredients.

Calculation criteria: How much product is needed for 1 kg of plov?

The Statistics Committee formed these values based on a specific standard recipe, taking into account average market consumer prices:

Beef: 700 grams;

Rice (Laser variety): 1 kilogram;

Carrots: 1 kilogram;

Sunflower oil: 0.3 liters;

Onions: 300 grams;

Chickpeas: 100 grams;

Cumin (Zira): 10 grams;

Table salt: 20 grams.

Officials specifically reminded that these figures do not represent the price of a ready-made kilogram of plov sold in public catering establishments (cafes and teahouses), but rather the net value of the raw materials spent specifically on cooking it at home.