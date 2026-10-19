Uzbekistan's population exceeds 39.5 million: Which regions have the largest population?

Updated official demographic indicators regarding the permanent population of the Republic of Uzbekistan have been published. As of October 1, 2026, the permanent population of our country (taking into account census results) reached 39,535,225 people.

Comparing this indicator with the corresponding period of last year, the population has increased by 692.2 thousand people or 1.8 percent within a year.

Distribution by regions: Who is in the lead?

Traditionally, Samarkand and Fergana regions maintain leadership among the republic's regions in terms of population distribution and density.

As of October 1, 2026, the complete breakdown by regions is as follows:

Samarkand region — 4,462,783 people;

Fergana region — 4,293,001 people;

Tashkent region — 3,799,043 people;

Kashkadarya region — 3,746,228 people;

Andijan region — 3,574,464 people;

Tashkent city — 3,278,512 people;

Namangan region — 3,190,767 people;

Surkhandarya region — 3,030,030 people;

Republic of Karakalpakstan — 2,166,044 people;

Khorezm region — 2,162,068 people;

Bukhara region — 2,125,129 people;

Jizzakh region — 1,545,176 people;

Navoi region — 1,196,559 people;

Syrdarya region — 965,421 people.

What do demographic growth rates indicate?

As can be seen from the data, the population in 8 regions of our country exceeds 3 million, of which 2 major regions have more than 4 million.

The maintenance of a stable annual growth rate of 1.8 percent across the republic means that Uzbekistan further strengthens its status as the country with the largest and fastest-growing demographic potential in Central Asia.