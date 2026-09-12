"Uzbekistan's population has exceeded 39 million!": Sensational first figures of the census

An important era has begun in the modern demographic and economic history of Uzbekistan. The preliminary and striking results of the nationwide population and agricultural census have been officially announced. According to them, the permanent population of Uzbekistan has officially reached 39,047,321 people. However, the most important news is not just the growth of numbers: in accordance with the presidential decree, these indicators will not remain mere one-time reports gathering dust in archives, but will be transformed into digital national registries updated regularly in real time until the end of 2027. So, are there more men or women in the republic, how has the ratio of urban and rural population changed, and how will the new statistical registries affect public administration and the lives of ordinary citizens?

The 39 Million Milestone: Precise breakdown of preliminary results

The census results demonstrated the current precise social and territorial profile of the country:

Total permanent population: Uzbekistan's population has officially reached 39,047,321 people , further strengthening its status as the largest demographic force in Central Asia;

Gender balance — male dominance: Men — 19,766,166 people (50.6 percent of the total population); Women — 19,281,155 people (49.4 percent);

Urbanization wave — cities in the lead: Urban population — 21,276,729 people , making up the absolute majority of the country's population at 54.5 percent; Rural population — 17,770,592 people (45.5 percent), showing a stable proportion in agrarian regions.



Revolutionary step until 2027: Two strategic statistical registries

By Presidential Decree, a completely new national data management ecosystem is being formed in the country:

Population statistical registry: A single centralized register covering every citizen, families, and demographic dynamics will be launched;

Agricultural statistical registry: A digital database will be created to accurately account for land plots, crop types, livestock numbers, and agricultural resources;

Full integration with state agency databases: The new registries will be linked to the electronic systems of all ministries and organizations, automatically reflecting every birth, migration, land distribution, and economic change.

"The era of one-time paper reports is over": What will this reform provide?

Under the old method, census results would lose their relevance after a few years. The new mechanism will ensure the following fundamental changes:

Constant relevance of data: Opportunities will be created to monitor changes related to population and agriculture based on monthly and daily analyses, rather than waiting 5-10 years;

Precise targeted planning: The construction of new kindergartens, schools, hospitals, roads, and industrial enterprises will be carried out with high precision based on where the population is growing;

Food security and agrarian analysis: The continuous updating of agricultural data will serve to predict shortages or surpluses of certain products in advance and ensure price stability.

The potential of a 39-million population is Uzbekistan's immense strength. Transforming these numbers into a continuously updating digital registry will elevate public administration from guesswork to a strategic system based on pure, accurate, and scientific data.

In your opinion, what new demands are placed on the infrastructure in the capital and regional centers by Uzbekistan's population exceeding 39 million and the level of urbanization reaching 54.5 percent? To what extent will the real-time online updating of population and agrarian data reduce corruption and eyewash? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of our country's demographic historical results with all our compatriots!