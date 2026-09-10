Dust and sandstorms may occur in some regions today

·29·Uzbekistan
Dust and sandstorms may occur in some regions today

Today, on September 10, strong winds and dust storms may be observed in some regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the report, the weather in Bukhara and Navoi regions will be changeable. Short-term rain is possible in some places. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s, increasing up to 13–18 m/s in some areas. In certain places, the wind may be accompanied by dust storms.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent city. The wind in the capital is forecasted to blow from the east at 3–8 m/s. The daytime air temperature will be 35–37 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry in the rest of the regions as well.

ЎзгидрометҳавошамолБухороНавоийТошкентоб-ҳаво
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