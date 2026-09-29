October starts with cold weather in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, October is expected to begin with changeable and cool weather. According to Uzhydromet, rain is possible in the central and eastern regions of the country on October 1.

Precipitation is forecasted to be heavier in foothills and mountainous areas. In high-altitude places, there is a possibility that rain may turn into snow as temperatures drop.

On October 2–4, no precipitation is expected across most of the republic's territory. Air temperatures are projected to rise slightly during this period.

However, a cold and humid air mass may enter the northwestern regions starting October 4. This air mass is forecasted to spread to other parts of the country on October 5–7.

Thus, the weather in Uzbekistan is expected to change several times during the first week of October.