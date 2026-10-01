Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow

Uzhydromet provided information on the weather expected in Uzbekistan on October 2.

In Tashkent, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 13–15 degrees at night and 25–27 degrees warm during the day.

In Karakalpakstan, rain is possible in some areas in the second half of the day. No precipitation is expected in Khorezm, Bukhara, and Navoi.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, daytime temperatures will be around 23–28 degrees. In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya, the air will warm up to 27–32 degrees.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana, rain may occur in some places at night and in the morning, and it could be heavy in certain areas.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in foothill and mountainous areas. In high mountains, precipitation is likely to turn into snow. Flash floods may occur in some places.

The wind will blow across the republic at a speed of 7–12 m/s, and may strengthen up to 15–20 m/s in mountainous areas at times.