Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast

·47·Uzbekistan
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Uzbekistan on Saturday, October 10.

According to the report, tomorrow the weather in Tashkent will be changeable. No precipitation is expected. The temperature in the capital is expected to be 12–14 degrees Celsius at night, and 25–27 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some places by evening. Temperatures will range from 8-13 degrees at night to 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from 10-15 degrees at night to 24-29 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Sirdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from 10-15 degrees at night to 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from 12-17 degrees at night to 27-32 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from 12-17 degrees at night to 22-27 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees Celsius at night and 13-18 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometTashkentRepublic of KarakalpakstanWeather forecast
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Charos
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