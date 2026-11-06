Address to the participants of the first SCO Plus expert dialogue on security issues

Dear forum participants!

I sincerely congratulate you on the opening of the first SCO Plus expert dialogue on security issues.

First of all, I express my gratitude for your support of Uzbekistan's initiative and the attention you are paying to strengthening cooperation between our countries.

The fact that heads and representatives of special services from SCO member states, observer countries, and dialogue partners are participating in today's event testifies to our shared interest in uniting efforts to combat modern threats and risks.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Over a quarter-century of formation and development, the organization has become an effective platform for developing joint approaches to ensuring international and regional security.

As a co-founder of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to further strengthening its role and expanding its activities as a unique multilateral platform that unites member states for the purpose of maintaining stability and ensuring inclusive development.

Dear guests!

Unfortunately, the current rise in geopolitical tensions, deepening confrontations, and the escalation of armed conflicts remain the defining characteristics of the global situation.

Issues of ensuring information security, protecting critical infrastructure, and the state's resilience against new forms of destructive influence are becoming increasingly urgent.

Today, we are witnessing a profound change in the nature of transnational threats.

The rapid development of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and global communication tools not only opens up vast opportunities for progress but also creates entirely new challenges.

It can be said without exaggeration that cyberspace has become a primary arena of conflict, where, alongside traditional methods, cyberattacks are being carried out, and tools such as manipulating public consciousness and spreading disinformation are being used ever more actively.

The use of the digital environment by terrorist organizations is a cause for serious concern. Internet platforms are becoming tools for promoting radical ideas, recruiting new followers, raising funds, and forming extremist groups that do not recognize state borders.

In such conditions, youth remain the most vulnerable segment of the population. Destructive forces are purposefully influencing the minds of young people, drawing them into their ranks, exploiting social tensions, and spreading ideas of intolerance.

Such processes can undermine interethnic and interreligious harmony and lead to the destabilization of the socio-political situation.

Therefore, it is necessary not only to respond quickly to emerging conflicts but also to prevent risks – by identifying them, exchanging information, strengthening national capacity in ensuring security, and developing mutually agreed-upon approaches.

We are convinced that no single state can fully counter borderless threats on its own. This naturally increases the demand for international cooperation, mutual trust, and practical mechanisms for working together.

Dear friends!

Addressing you in this significant year for the organization, I would like to emphasize that the SCO's ability to respond to new threats in a timely manner and participate effectively in shaping a more stable world depends in many respects on the close cooperation of special services.

I trust that today's dialogue will allow you not only to comprehensively discuss current threats and risks but also to define practical areas of cooperation aimed at ensuring the security of our peoples and the sustainable development of our states.

I wish all participants of the forum productive work and a meaningful stay in Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan