Asal Shodiyeva shares her impressions of autumn in Paris with fans (video)

·59·Culture
Asal Shodiyeva shares her impressions of autumn in Paris with fans (video)

Actress Asal Shodiyeva is currently traveling in the French capital, Paris. She shared photos and videos taken during her trip with her fans on her social media pages.

In particular, the actress posed for photos in front of the famous Eiffel Tower. She captioned her posts, "This could have been us — you and me. Autumn in Paris is very beautiful."

The fact that her husband was not visible in Shodiyeva's post also drew attention. The actress did not provide any further information about who she traveled to Paris with or whether she is continuing the trip alone.

Asal ShodiyevaParisEiffel Tower
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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