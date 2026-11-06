New world record: Akbar Djuraev wins gold medal at the World Championships in China (video)

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New world record: Akbar Djuraev wins gold medal at the World Championships in China (video)

The Uzbekistan sports delegation celebrated another major victory at the Senior World Weightlifting Championships taking place in Ningbo, China. Olympic champion and one of the world's strongest weightlifters, Akbar Djuraev, has recorded another historic result.

Competing in the -110 kg weight category, the Uzbek athlete outperformed all his rivals in the snatch event, not only securing the gold medal but also breaking his own world record.

198 kg record: Facts and figures

Akbar Djuraev's performance this time once again demonstrated that he is one of the strongest athletes on the planet:

  • Breaking the record: Djuraev lifted a massive 198 kg in the snatch, breaking his previous world record;

  • Absolute leadership: With this result, our compatriot secured a small gold medal and gained a crucial advantage in the race for the overall championship title;

  • Skill and consistency: The leader of Uzbek weightlifting consistently breaks records in international competitions and occupies the highest step of the podium.

This historic victory in Ningbo has once again solidified the leading position of the Uzbek weightlifting school on the world stage.

Akbar DjuraevWeightliftingWorld ChampionshipsNingbo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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