Valery Karpin, head coach of the Russian national football team, openly shared his thoughts on the level of upcoming opponents and the significance of the matches ahead of the international friendlies taking place in November.

The Russians will first test their strength against the Uzbekistan national team in Tashkent on November 12, and on November 17, they will host a strong South American representative, the Venezuela national team, at the stadium in Krasnodar.

"The match against Uzbekistan is a great success for us": Karpin's statement

The Russian head coach assessed the current situation regarding opponent selection and the current reputation of the Uzbekistan team:

Current conditions and opportunities: "We must take into account the current reality when it comes to choosing opponents. Organizing a match with Uzbekistan is a huge achievement for us in itself," the specialist said;

Strength and level of opponents: Karpin highlighted the quality of both opponents: "Uzbekistan is a participant in the World Cup. Venezuela is a team that fought intensely until the final minutes for a World Cup spot. Therefore, in our current situation, these are considered very worthy and serious opponents."

When and where will the match take place?

The match in Tashkent is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of the autumn for Uzbek football fans: