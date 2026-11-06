A Happy Embrace: How did a koala joey survive the grip of a python? (video)

·78·World
A Happy Embrace: How did a koala joey survive the grip of a python? (video)

An unexpected and thrilling incident that occurred at a nature reserve in Brisbane, Australia, has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of millions of users. While out for a routine walk with her dog, a local woman named Nell risked her own life to rescue a tiny koala joey from the clutches of a giant python with her bare hands.

Witnesses and conservationists are hailing the woman's composure and bravery as a true act of heroism.

A helpless mother and a 1.5-meter python: How did the incident happen?

During her walk, the woman heard the frantic chirping of birds nearby and witnessed an unexpected scene:

  • A life-or-death struggle: A python approximately 1.5 meters long was tightly coiled around a koala joey, attempting to suffocate it;

  • The mother koala's helplessness: The mother koala, standing nearby, was desperately scratching at the snake to save her baby from the predator, but she lacked the strength to succeed;

  • A split-second decision: Without a moment's hesitation, Nell picked up the intertwined koala joey and python directly from the ground. Using her fingers, she uncoiled the snake's constricting rings one by one, freeing the animal from its death grip.

Nature's harmony: Both the koala and the snake survived

The rescue process was carried out with extreme caution for both wild creatures:

  • Reunion of the family: Once Nell ensured the koala joey was uninjured and breathing freely, she released it near its mother, who was waiting in a tree. After a short while, the mother and baby embraced each other, calmed down, and climbed to a safe height;

  • No harm to the python: The woman did not punish the predatory snake either. She carefully wrapped it around her arm and relocated it to a safer green area, far away from the trees and the koalas.

"I don't regret the bites": The hero's words

Although the python did not strike at Nell during the dramatic rescue, the panicked little koala clung to her shoulder, scratching and biting her slightly out of fear:

  • Noble purpose: The woman emphasized that she is not at all upset about the injuries on her body;

  • A call to protect nature: Nell says she sincerely hopes that the video of this incident will not just be a social media sensation, but will foster a sense of love for Mother Nature and a desire to protect wild animals in people's minds.

BrisbaneKoalaPythonNature conservation
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Oceans as an Entity: Scientists Want to Add Oxygen Depletion to Major ThreatsOceans as an Entity: Scientists Want to Add Oxygen Depletion to Major Threats27 July 03:21A baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been foundA baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been found26 September 14:52“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk5 October 09:58Heavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residentsHeavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residents29 July 18:08How do baby kangaroos grow in their mother's pouch? Interesting facts (video)How do baby kangaroos grow in their mother's pouch? Interesting facts (video)14 September 20:19Family keeps snake-bitten boy in holy river for 12 hoursFamily keeps snake-bitten boy in holy river for 12 hours12 October 10:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies