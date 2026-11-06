A Happy Embrace: How did a koala joey survive the grip of a python? (video)

An unexpected and thrilling incident that occurred at a nature reserve in Brisbane, Australia, has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of millions of users. While out for a routine walk with her dog, a local woman named Nell risked her own life to rescue a tiny koala joey from the clutches of a giant python with her bare hands.

Witnesses and conservationists are hailing the woman's composure and bravery as a true act of heroism.

A helpless mother and a 1.5-meter python: How did the incident happen?

During her walk, the woman heard the frantic chirping of birds nearby and witnessed an unexpected scene:

A life-or-death struggle: A python approximately 1.5 meters long was tightly coiled around a koala joey, attempting to suffocate it;

The mother koala's helplessness: The mother koala, standing nearby, was desperately scratching at the snake to save her baby from the predator, but she lacked the strength to succeed;

A split-second decision: Without a moment's hesitation, Nell picked up the intertwined koala joey and python directly from the ground. Using her fingers, she uncoiled the snake's constricting rings one by one, freeing the animal from its death grip.

Nature's harmony: Both the koala and the snake survived

The rescue process was carried out with extreme caution for both wild creatures:

Reunion of the family: Once Nell ensured the koala joey was uninjured and breathing freely, she released it near its mother, who was waiting in a tree. After a short while, the mother and baby embraced each other, calmed down, and climbed to a safe height;

No harm to the python: The woman did not punish the predatory snake either. She carefully wrapped it around her arm and relocated it to a safer green area, far away from the trees and the koalas.

"I don't regret the bites": The hero's words

Although the python did not strike at Nell during the dramatic rescue, the panicked little koala clung to her shoulder, scratching and biting her slightly out of fear: