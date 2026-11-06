Unusual bond between a bull and a donkey in Ethiopia attracts scientists' attention

In Ethiopia, researchers have observed a bull and a donkey that share a unique relationship. Scientists state that this case demonstrates that social connections and behaviors among animals can be much more complex than expected.

University of Pisa scientists André Beirão da Cruz and Martina Francesco witnessed the unusual relationship between a bull named Achilles and a male donkey named Patroclus during an expedition.

It was determined that, despite belonging to different owners, the two animals often grazed together in the same pasture. Researchers observed them for eight days and recorded 51 instances of the bull mounting the donkey.

Furthermore, the animals also displayed signs of intimacy, such as licking each other, rubbing against one another, and touching with their muzzles. Interestingly, such behaviors were observed both before and after the bull mounted the donkey.

The scientists named the animals after the ancient Greek mythological figures Achilles and Patroclus. The close relationship between them is interpreted in some accounts as a romantic connection.

Researchers believe it would be incorrect to explain the situation between the bull and the donkey solely as sexual behavior. The fact that the animals consistently sought each other out and showed mutual affection suggests that a distinct social bond may have formed between them.

At the same time, the scientists note that it is currently impossible to know the animals' inner states or to definitively determine the true cause of such a relationship.