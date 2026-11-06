Russian national team squad to face Uzbekistan announced

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Russian national team squad to face Uzbekistan announced

Valery Karpin, head coach of the Russian national football team, has announced the final extended squad for the international friendly matches in November. The Russians are set for highly anticipated and important test matches against the Uzbekistan national team on November 12 and Venezuela on November 17.

A total of 28 players have been included in the roster presented by Karpin. Among them are not only leaders from the RPL but also key legionnaires playing in prestigious European and American championships.

Full squad: Distribution by position

The Russian national team's roster is as follows:

  • Goalkeepers: Matvey Safonov (PSG, France), Stanislav Agkatsev (Krasnodar), Maksim Borisko (CSKA);

  • Defenders: Kirill Danilov, Danil Krugovoy (both – CSKA), Yevgeniy Morozov, Aleksandr Silyanov (both – Lokomotiv), Andrey Langovich, Viktor Melexin (both – Rostov), Mingiyan Beveyev (Baltika), Ilya Vaxaniya (Krasnodar), Turpal-Ali Ibishev (Akhmat), Maksim Osipenko (Dynamo);

  • Midfielders: Matvey Kislyak, Ivan Oblyakov (both – CSKA), Danil Prutsev, Nail Umyarov (both – Spartak), Danil Glebov (Dynamo), Artem Karpukas (Zenit), Aleksey Mironov (Rostov), Aleksey Batrakov (Galatasaray, Turkey);

  • Forwards: Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco, France), Aleksey Miranchuk (Atlanta United, USA), Konstantin Tyukavin, Yaroslav Gladishev (both – Dynamo), Nikolay Komlichenko (Lokomotiv), Kirill Glebov (CSKA), Lechi Sadullayev (Akhmat).

Stars in the spotlight ahead of the Tashkent match

It is natural that the upcoming match is generating great interest among Uzbek fans:

  • Representatives of European giants: The arrival in Tashkent of PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and Monaco leader Aleksandr Golovin significantly increases the prestige of the match;

  • MLS and Turkish legionnaires: Aleksey Miranchuk, playing for the US team Atlanta United, and Galatasaray member Aleksey Batrakov are also ready to take the field against Uzbekistan;

  • Main attacking force: One of the most dangerous scorers in the RPL, Konstantin Tyukavin, and the experienced Nikolay Komlichenko will serve as a serious test for our national team's defenders.

The clash between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia on November 12 will serve as a crucial platform for both sides to prepare and test their strengths ahead of major competitions.

Uzbekistan national teamRussia national teamValery KarpinFriendly match
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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