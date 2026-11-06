Conclusion before the match with Valencia: What is Jose Mourinho demanding from his team?

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Conclusion before the match with Valencia: What is Jose Mourinho demanding from his team?

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, reflecting on the analysis of the team's current performances, has openly stated which aspects the players must urgently work on.

According to the Marca publication, the experienced specialist firmly emphasized the need to put an end to the practice of losing concentration in the opening minutes of matches and subsequently attempting difficult comebacks.

"Mistakes in Santander must not be repeated"

Jose Mourinho emphasized the importance of controlling matches from the first minutes and not surrendering the initiative to the opponent:

  • Initial dominance: "The best way is to take full control of the match from the very beginning and achieve dominance, rather than being forced to save the score later," the coach said;

  • Lessons from negative experience: He cited past matches as examples: "For instance, the situation as it was in Santander: by halftime, the score was 0-3. Of course, partially or fully saving the score is a positive aspect from the point of view of team willpower, but there is also a serious negative side to this";

  • Required consistency: "In such situations, self-confidence, strong players on the bench, the team's fighting spirit, and understanding the honor of the great club you are representing are very important. However, there is another side we must work on: we need to achieve a more consistent and flawless performance from the very beginning of matches."

A tough test ahead at Mestalla: The match against Valencia

The opportunity for Mourinho's charges to correct these shortcomings is coming very soon:

  • Important match date: The "Royal Club" will play its next official La Liga match away against Valencia on November 7;

  • Away pressure: The intense clash at the Mestalla stadium will be a real test for Real's focus and mental preparation at the start of the game.

Real MadridJose MourinhoLa LigaValencia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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