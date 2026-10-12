Rain expected in some regions of Uzbekistan tomorrow

On October 13, rain is expected in a number of regions of Uzbekistan, and heavy precipitation is possible in mountainous areas. Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In Tashkent, the weather will be changeable, no rain is expected. Temperature at night will be 12–14 degrees, during the day 22–24 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region either. In these regions, the air temperature will be 8–13 degrees warm at night, and 21–26 degrees during the day.

Rain may occur in some places in Bukhara and Navoi regions. Temperatures will be 8–13 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent, Syrdarya and Jizzakh regions. Air temperatures of 10–15 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day will be observed.

In Samarkand, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, rain is likely in some places during the second half of the day. In Samarkand, the temperature will be 10–15 degrees at night, 18–23 degrees during the day, while in Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya it will be 10–15 degrees at night and 21–26 degrees during the day.

In the foothills and mountainous regions, rain will fall from time to time, and precipitation may be heavy in some places. In high mountains, rain is likely to turn into snow. Fog, mudflows and floods may also occur.

Wind speeds across the republic are expected to be mostly within 3–14 m/s. In mountainous regions, it will be 5–10 degrees warm at night and 14–19 degrees during the day.