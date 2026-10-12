Rain expected in some regions of Uzbekistan tomorrow

·44·Uzbekistan
Rain expected in some regions of Uzbekistan tomorrow

On October 13, rain is expected in a number of regions of Uzbekistan, and heavy precipitation is possible in mountainous areas. Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In Tashkent, the weather will be changeable, no rain is expected. Temperature at night will be 12–14 degrees, during the day 22–24 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region either. In these regions, the air temperature will be 8–13 degrees warm at night, and 21–26 degrees during the day.

Rain may occur in some places in Bukhara and Navoi regions. Temperatures will be 8–13 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent, Syrdarya and Jizzakh regions. Air temperatures of 10–15 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day will be observed.

In Samarkand, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, rain is likely in some places during the second half of the day. In Samarkand, the temperature will be 10–15 degrees at night, 18–23 degrees during the day, while in Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya it will be 10–15 degrees at night and 21–26 degrees during the day.

In the foothills and mountainous regions, rain will fall from time to time, and precipitation may be heavy in some places. In high mountains, rain is likely to turn into snow. Fog, mudflows and floods may also occur.

Wind speeds across the republic are expected to be mostly within 3–14 m/s. In mountainous regions, it will be 5–10 degrees warm at night and 14–19 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometOctober 13precipitationrain
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of UzbekistanTomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of Uzbekistan9 September 14:45Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?Yesterday 15:56"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week4 October 16:26Rain may fall in Uzbekistan over the weekendRain may fall in Uzbekistan over the weekend25 September 13:08Heavy rain expected in several regions of Uzbekistan on May 22Heavy rain expected in several regions of Uzbekistan on May 2221 May 16:12Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?22 July 00:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)